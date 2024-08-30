When Jasmin Bhasin Confessed Her Love For Aly Goni While He Was Dating Natasa; Her Reaction Goes Viral

New Delhi: Jasmin Bhasin manifested to be in a relationship with Aly Goni even before he was dating Natasa Stankovic. Aly and Jasmin are very much together today and there have been reports of the couple getting hitched soon. One video of Aly and Natasa has been going viral where the couple had participated together on a dance reality show, and Jasmin Bhasin had come to extend her support to him she confessed her unconditional love for him and Natasa looked irked with her.

Watch the video of Jasmin Bhasin openly confessing her unconditional love for Aly Goni while he was in a relationship with Natasa Stankovic.



Natasa didn't speak a single word when Jasmin was gushing about Aly’s charm and her unconditional love ion with him, but her eyes and facial expression said it all. Aly had to stop Jasmin as he said that even his mom was watching the show right now.

Aly Goni dropped a hint of his break-up reason with Natasa Stankovic

Lately, Aly’s podcast interview with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa has been going viral where he claimed that his ex-girlfriends demanded him to stay away from his parents and hence he chose to break up with them, and netizens wondered if he was talking about Natasa.

Natasa Stankovic was married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and within four years of their marriage, they announced divorce.

Natasa and Hardik have a son named Agastya whom they are co-parenting.