When Masaba Gupta applied mom Neena Gupta's makeup in school to 'lighten skin'

New Delhi: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently opened up on insecurities she harboured when she was a child and recalled being bullied for her physical appearance. She also talked about an incident when she wore her mother's foundation and went to school.

Speaking about the same, Masaba told Pinkvilla, "I remember when I would step out for school around in the 8th grade. What I did was I picked up my mom's foundation one day, I quietly went into her makeup kit and I said let me try her foundation and just make myself look lighter. I did that, and I obviously didn't realise that it's not the colour of my skin. And I went to school, and everyone has obviously figured it out."

She further said, "Because I used to never put on the light in my bathroom, it would be dark because I didn't want to look at my skin. So with the lights off, I would conceal my scars whatever I could see, and they were literally like against my dark skin, they were like white spots."

She revealed that due to the bullying she faced in school, she didn't like herself and wanted to be someone else.

"I just wanted to change who I was. I wanted to be somebody else. I just didn't like who I was. I just decided that you know why do I have this hair or why do I have these lips or why do I have this body, why can't I just look like everyone else and just be a part. And I didn't want to stand out, I wanted to fit in. That was something that happened as a result of the bullying," she added.

Masaba is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

Masaba started her own fashion label called House of Masaba. In 2019, she judged MTV Supermodel of the Year along with Milind Soman and Malaika Arora. In 2020, she debuted on the digital platform with Masaba Masaba - a Netflix Original show on her life journey which received a warm response.

The stunning fashion face is an avid social media user and often styles her mom and classic actress, Neena Gupta, as well.