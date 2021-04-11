When singer Sajid's wife donated kidney to Wajid Khan

New Delhi: Singer-composer Sajid Khan's wife Lubna had donated a kidney to his late brother Wajid Khan.

The family shared the incident on the music reality show "Indian Pro Music League", during a special episode dedicated to Wajid, who passed away last year.

In the episode, it was Sajid-Wajid's mother Razine who revealed how her daughter-in-law donated her kidney to Wajid without letting anyone know about it.

In a special video tribute on the show, Razina said: "We had asked all our relatives. However, no one came forward. During that time, Lubna secretly got all her tests done and gave him her kidney. In today's time, even parents don't give kidneys to their kids, but she gave it without thinking twice."

Said Lubna: "When I heard that someone else can also donate him a kidney, I didn't ask anyone. I just got all the tests done. Before the last test, I told Wajid everything and told him that if we're a match, we'll go for a transplant. He was very upset, but I told him, 'you're very important to me', and that left him speechless. The person who has always stood by everyone, if his family doesn't stand by him in his time of need, then it is very shameful. Thankfully, we were a match. Sajid, my mother, and my children were very supportive,"

Sajid, who captains Delhi Jammers team on the show, said: "Wajid was unwell for two years and my mom took care of him on a daily basis. We requested her to go home and rest, but she never left the room where Wajid was living. There was a time when my wife went to the hospital, got all the paperwork done, and was ready to give Wajid her Kidney. I was scared, even my kids were worried, but I am really proud of what she did."

He continued: "At that time, none of our family members tried to help us. We had money, name, fame, and we went to the best doctors, but we couldn't get the right match of kidney. People took money from me saying I will donate my kidney and then they disappeared. I used to wait at the airport for hours for people to come, but they'd never turn up."

"I had never felt so helpless in my life. That is when Lubna came to me and said I want to donate my kidney to Wajid. All I am trying to say through this is that we all are blessed to have a family that loves us, and we don't need anything more than that in life. We should spend time with them, love them and be there for them always," added Sajid on the Zee TV show, in the episode slated to air on Saturday.