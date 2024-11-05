Who Is Sharda Sinha? The Padma Bhushan 'Bihar Kokila' Who Sang Chhath Geet And Made Folk Singing Popular

New Delhi: Sharda Sinha, the renowned classical and folk singer from Bihar, is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The 72-year-old singer, who has been battling multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) since 2018, was placed on a ventilator earlier this week.

Born on October 1, 1952, in Bihar, Sharda Sinha has made an indelible mark on the folk music scene, especially for her powerful renditions during the Chhath festival. Her songs, including iconic Chhath Geet and Vivah Geet, have resonated with generations of listeners, and her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music have earned her national recognition.

Sinha's career has spanned decades, and her voice has become synonymous with the Chhath festival, a major cultural event in Bihar and North India. Over the years, she has written and sung several memorable Chhath songs, such as Ho Deenath and Kelwa Ke Paat Par, which are staples of the festival’s musical tradition.

Her work has earned her multiple prestigious accolades. In 1991, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, for her contributions to music. Later, in 2018, Sinha was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in recognition of her outstanding work in preserving and promoting Indian folk music. She was also honored with a National Film Award for her significant contributions to regional cinema.

In addition to her award-winning musical career, Sharda Sinha is affectionately known as 'Bihar Kokila' (The Nightingale of Bihar), a title that reflects her deep connection with the people of her home state. Her soulful voice and dedication to folk music have made her a cultural ambassador for Bihar and beyond.

Also Read: 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha Critical, Remains On Ventilator Support

As Sharda Sinha continues to fight for her life in hospital, her son, Anshuman Sinha, has requested fans and well-wishers to pray for her recovery. The news of her health has sparked widespread concern among her fans, who have been sending messages of support and love on social media.