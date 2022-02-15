Who was Deep Sidhu? Facts about Punjabi actor who died in road accident

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws.

He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred.

His body sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana`s Sonipat.

DEEP SIDHU MOVIE CAREER:

Born in Muktsar Punjab, Deep Sidhu made his movie debut in 2015 release 'Ramta Jogi', playing the lead role in it. He was also a winner of Kingfisher Model Hunt after which he took part in Grasim Mr. India and became Grasim Mr. Personality and Grasim Mr. Talented.

He shot to fame with movie Jora 10 Numbaria which was released in 2017 and after that there was no looking back for the actor. He gave several hits including - Rang Punjab De, Saade Ale, among others.

Sidhu also walked the ramp for ace fashion designers such as Hemant Trivedi, Rohit Gandhi and others.

POLITICAL SPAN:

Deep Sidhu was an aide of actor Sunny Deol when the latter contested from Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deol, now a BJP MP, had distanced himself from Sidhu in December last year after he joined the farmers' agitation.

CONTROVERSY:

Deep Sidhu has hogged the limelight for all wrong reasons. He was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence at Red Fort in 2021. Later, he was arrested by the Delhi Police in February last year in connection with a tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day that spiralled into violence after protesters came to the Red Fort and attacked policemen. The farmers were protesting against three new farm laws, which were withdrawn by the Centre in November 2021.