Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier back on Instagram, in fresh video reveals why she deactivated her account - Watch

New Delhi: Wink sensation, south actress Priya Prakash Varrier sent her fans into a tizzy when she deactivated her Instagram account two weeks back. The good news is that she is back on it and even released a fresh video for fans.

Priya Prakash Varrier thanked her fans and well-wishers for supporting her. Watch the video here:

The internet sensation talked about mental health and how social media had created a kind of pressure on her. She revealed in the video that taking a break from all of it seemed like a cool idea to her at that point in time and now she is back.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.