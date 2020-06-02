हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priya Prakash Varrier

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier back on Instagram, in fresh video reveals why she deactivated her account - Watch

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier back on Instagram, in fresh video reveals why she deactivated her account - Watch

New Delhi: Wink sensation, south actress Priya Prakash Varrier sent her fans into a tizzy when she deactivated her Instagram account two weeks back. The good news is that she is back on it and even released a fresh video for fans.

Priya Prakash Varrier thanked her fans and well-wishers for supporting her. Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

The internet sensation talked about mental health and how social media had created a kind of pressure on her. She revealed in the video that taking a break from all of it seemed like a cool idea to her at that point in time and now she is back. 

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

 

Tags:
Priya Prakash Varrierpriya prakashInstagramViralPriya Prakash Varrier Instagramwink sensationwink girl
Next
Story

Gorgeous: Virat Kohli is smitten by wife Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed pic
  • 1,98,706Confirmed
  • 5,598Deaths

Full coverage

  • 62,03,385Confirmed
  • 3,72,752Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

India offers the most favorable ecosystem for electronics manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad