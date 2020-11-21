हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's singing Ranbir Kapoor's 'Channa Mereya' with friends goes viral - Watch video

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier&#039;s singing Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Channa Mereya&#039; with friends goes viral - Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier recently took to Instagram and dropped a video of her singing Ranbir Kapoor's 'Channa Mereya' song from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Dressed in a shimmering cherry-coloured saree, Priya looked ravishing while humming the track. 

She can be seen sitting with her pals, who even join her in the chorus and everyone sings the melodious track. Watch viral video here: 

She enjoys a solid fanbase on social media, who actually made her an overnight sensation after her famous 'wink'. She has over 7.1 million followers on Insta alone.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

 

