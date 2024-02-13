World Radio Day: Maniesh Paul On How Radio Shaped His Career, Says 'It Builds Personal Connection'

New Delhi: 13 February marks World Radio Day (WRD), a celebration of the powerful medium that has informed, entertained, and educated people around the world for over a century. Many Bollywood actors started their career from Radio and one of those is multi-talented Maniesh Paul. Maniesh is an actor, anchor, RJ and VJ and has shared his exclusive quotes with us on World Radio Day.

"Radio has been a cornerstone of my journey, shaping me from an eager young RJ to where I am today," reflects Maniesh Paul on World Radio Day.

"It was all about crafting scripts, emoting through voice, and fostering a personal connection with listeners," he adds. "In this rapidly changing world, radio's enduring charm lies in its irreplaceable personal touch," asserts Paul, highlighting its special place in his heart and life.

"Every time you tune in, it's like they're speaking directly to you, making radio truly timeless, Today also when I travel I listen to radio" he concludes.

The theme for this year's World Radio Day is "Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating." The theme highlights the history of radio and its powerful impact on news, drama, music, and sports. It also recognizes the ongoing practical value of radio as a portable public safety net during emergencies and power outages.

On the work front, Maniesh was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and also in the OTT release 'Rafuchakkar.'