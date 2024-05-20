Yami Gautam And Husband Aditya Dhar Blessed With A Baby Boy, Name Him Vedavid

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar have been blessed with a baby boy on Akshay Tritya. The actress dropped the good news on social media. The couple has named the newborn as Vedavid. Check out the Instagram note below.

Yami Gautam and Aditya got married in 2021. The social media with the good news about the arrival of their baby boy Vedavid. The note read: "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

They thanked the team of doctors at Surya Hospital where the baby was born.

Many stars congratulated the couple on the good news including Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia and Malavika Menon among several others.

Yami and Aditya's wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The actress had announced her pregnancy news at the trailer launch of their last film ‘Article 370.’ The couple tied the knot in June 2021 after dating each other for over two years.