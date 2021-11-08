Yeh bohut logo ke muh bandh karega: Kangana Ranaut on receiving Padma Shri Award

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut received the fourth-highest civilian award in the country on Monday (November 8) - the Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital.

She attended the ceremony in a beautiful beige saree with golden sequined seams along with an olive green blouse. The actress looked breathtaking with her hair tied back and long, shimmery earrings with light make-up.

Actor Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/rIQ60ZNd9i — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

After receiving the award, the 'Queen' actress took to Instagram to share a video to talk about her big achievement and her journey in the film industry.

She started off talking about the award, saying, "As an artist, I have received a lot of respect, love and acknowledgement, awards. But for the first time, I got an award for being a citizen of the country, for being a good citizen - Padma Shri. I got it from this country, this government."

Later, she spoke about her difficult Bollywood journey.

She added, "I am grateful. When I had started my career at a young age, it took me 8-10 years to taste success. But when I finally became successful, I did not enjoy that but launched myself into other issues. I shunned fairness products, items numbers, working in movies with popular male leads and with production houses. I made more enemies than I made money."

Kangana ended her speech by saying that this award will leave many people's mouths zipped.

"People often ask me what do I get by doing all this? Why do I do all this? This is not your job. So this award is my answer to them. Padma Shri ke roop mein jo mujhe sammaan mila hai ye bahut logon ke mooh band karega," concluded.

Take a look at her video:

She had written in the caption of the video, "Humbled for this great honour…Padmashri Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents."

Along with Kangana, musician Adnan Sami, producer Ekta Kapoor, and director Karan Johar were also honoured at the event.

Kangana had recently received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.