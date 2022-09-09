Yeh Hai Mohabattein fame Krishna Mukherjee gets engaged to beau Chirag Batliwala, Aly Goni reacts!

New Delhi: 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Krishna Mukherjee put a ring on her relationship with Chirag Batliwala in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They celebrated their love in the presence of family and close friends.

Krishna's co-star and friend Aly Goni also attended the event with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The actor shared happy pictures from the function and wrote, "I had tears in my eyes because I know how much u wanted this day in ur life with this outfit and I m soo happyyy because u have got the besttttt guy in ur life and what an amazing human being he is U guys are just made for each other god bless u both and next year more dhamaaal on ur big day #engaged #KrishRag"

Krishna looked like a dream in her sleeveless stunning gown, on the other hand, Chirag was dressed in his Navy uniform. The bride-to-be completed her look with an elegant neckpiece and statement earrings.

Krishna and Chirag met through their mutual friends in December 2021. The best part is that Chirag was dressed in his Navy uniform when she first met him. After the engagement, the two will tie the knot next year.

Earlier, while talking about her relationship, she told ETimes, "We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him. He isn’t used to my profession, so I am not sharing his name because he is a private person."

"I have never found a person who has loved me so much, he cares for me and does little things that I really adore. He makes me feel very special with his small gestures and I just knew in my heart that he was the one for me. It was the same for him, too, which is why we decided to take things ahead and get engaged. I am very happy and excited. But we don't plan to get married this year, we will tie the knot in 2023," she added.