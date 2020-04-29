Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid expecting first child: Reports

New Delhi: Singer Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child, reports international websites like TMZ and ETonline. Gigi, who is currently quarantining with Zyan and her family in Pennsylvania, is 20 weeks pregnant.

"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!" ETonline quoted a source as saying, adding that she had initially shared the news only with her family and good friends.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed," the source added.

The couple first started dating in 2015. Three years later, in 2018, they announced their split. However, Zayn and Gigi got back together again in some months. They broke up again in 2019, but earlier this year, they rekindled their romance. It was on Valentine’s Day that they confirmed their relationship again.

Gigi recently celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and her supermodel sister Bella. She took to Instagram to share glimpses from her special day and thanked her loved ones for making it special for her.

Congratulations, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.