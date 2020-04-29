Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid expecting first child: Reports

New Delhi: Singer Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child, reports international websites like TMZ and ETonline. Gigi, who is currently quarantining with Zyan and her family in Pennsylvania, is 20 weeks pregnant.
"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!" ETonline quoted a source as saying, adding that she had initially shared the news only with her family and good friends.
"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed," the source added.
The couple first started dating in 2015. Three years later, in 2018, they announced their split. However, Zayn and Gigi got back together again in some months. They broke up again in 2019, but earlier this year, they rekindled their romance. It was on Valentine’s Day that they confirmed their relationship again.
Gigi recently celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and her supermodel sister Bella. She took to Instagram to share glimpses from her special day and thanked her loved ones for making it special for her.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.
Congratulations, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.