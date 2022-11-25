topStoriesenglish
21 lakh farmers in UP not eligible for PM KISAN money -- Know what happens now, how to refund PM Kisan money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 17th October released the 12th instalment of financial benefit of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). However, as per a news report, nearly 21 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh who are ineligible for PM Kisan benefit, have got the money being transferred in their bank account.

Ineligible people who have got PM Kisan money, must return or refund it. Here is the complete process to refund PM Kisan money

* Go to the following option

https://pmkisan.gov.in/RefundCategory.aspx

* Choose from the two options

-- If already paid due refund to the department/State/District/Block or by any other means
-- If not paid earlier then select this option to refund the amount online now

* Search by the following options
Search By : Aadhar Number/Account Number/Mobile Number

* Enter Value, captcha code and get data

* Click "refund payment" option

* Enter email id and phone details and confirm

* You will see details of refund in the next page, now click on confirm

* Now select the bank to make payment/refund

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme or who are not eligible for PM-KISAN Scheme ?

A. All Institutional Land holders.

B. Farmer families which belong to one or more of the following categories:

i) Former and present holders of constitutional posts

ii) Former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils,former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

iii) All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous Institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies

(Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees)

vi) All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs.10,000/-or more (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees) of above category

v) All Persons who paid Income Tax in last assessment year

vi) Professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, Chartered Accountants, and Architects registered with Professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices.

