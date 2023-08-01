7th Pay Commission: DA Hike CONFIRMED At 46%? Here Is All About The AICPI Index That Will Increase The DA

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission Latest update-- Lakhs of central government employees who have been waiting for the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) raise have a good news.

The optimistic outlook has been caused by the AICPI Index data computation. The final data for determining the calculation of Dearness Allowance and the foundation for determining the DA quantum will be the AICPI Index number for the month of June has come.

The figures for June 2023 AICPI index have been declared by the government that shows that there has been a big jump in the index. The June index has reached 136.4 points as compared to the index number in May which was 134.7 points. A total increase of 1.7 points has been registered in June. According to the figures of May, the total DA score was 45.58 percent, which has increased to 46.24 percent in June 2023, depending on AICPI index figures.

DA May Increase To 46 Percent

Media reports are abuzz with speculations that now central employees will be paid Dearness Allowance at the rate of 46 percent. The announced regarding the same will be made by the government in the month of September, reports have added. The recognised formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, shall be followed in order to raise DA.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December.

DA Hike May be announced in September

Meanwhile, it must be noted that till the new DA rates are announced by the government, the employees will be paid DA at the rate of 42 percent. However, once the Government announces a hike in DA, the increased amount will be paid along with the arrears. The benefit of this increase in dearness allowance will be given to the central government employees, who are getting salary under the 7th Pay Commission. Atotal of more than 1 crore central employees and pensioners will be directly given the benefit of this increase.

Dearness Allowance Hike March 2023

It may be recalled that te Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March gave its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Governments employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners with effect from 01.01.2023. The additional instalment will represent an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 38% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. The combine impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,815.60 crore per annum.

This will benefit about 47.58 lakh Central Governments employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.