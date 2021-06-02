7th pay commission: Process initiated for salary hike of govt employees, check complete timeline of assessment form

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued circular on the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) in respect of officers as well as staff has become due for report and review.

The Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) module of HR-Soft online window has been launched for the officers of EPFO from the present financial year.

The retirement fund body said that with the launch of the APAR filling Module in the HR-Soft Application software, it is mandatory for all officers in the cadre of the following categories to submit their self-appraisal to report, review and monitor the APAR of their through electronic mode only. These include ACC(HQ), ACC, RPFC-1, RPFC-11, APFC, DD(Vig), AD(Vig.), DD(IS), AD(IS), DD(OL), AD(OL), Director (OL), Section Officer and EO/AO.

The circular further stated that that the APAR in respect of the cadre other than the above will be submitted in existing paper based format. In the light of situation arising out of the COVID-19, DoPT has issued office memorandum, thus extending timelines for APAR related activities in respect of group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ cadres.

The following revised timelines has been prescribed for completion of APARs for the year 2020-21 m respect of all of group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ cadres.

S.No. Activities Deadline 1. Distribution of blank forms/ Generation of APAR By 31st May, 2021 2. Submission of self-appraisal to reporting officer 30, June 2021 3. Forwarding of report by Reporting Officer to Reviewing Officer 31 July, 2021 4. Report to be submitted by Reviewing Officer 31 August, 2021 5. Disclosure of the officer reported upon 10 September, 2021 6. Submission of representation, if any, on APAR 15 days from the date of disclosure. 7. Forwarding of representation to the Competent Authority 30 September, 2021 8. Disposal of representation by the Competent Authority Within one month from the date of receipt of representation by the competent Authority 9. Communication of the decision of the Competent Authority on the representation by the APAR Cell Within 15 days of the finalization of decision by Competent Authority. 10. End of entire APAR process, after which the APAR will be finally taken on record 31 Dec, 2021

In a related 7th Pay Commission update, millions of central employees and pensioners are awaiting pay hike from July 1. The government has said in Parliament that their stalled dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) will be resumed from 1 July 2021.

