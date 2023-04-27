topStoriesenglish2599714
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AADHAAR

Aadhaar Authentication Rose To 2.31 Billion In March 2023

Also, Aadhaar-enabled e-KYC rose by 16 per cent as 21.47 million Aadhaars were updated successfully in March 2023.

Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 07:48 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Aadhaar Authentication Rose To 2.31 Billion In March 2023

New Delhi: Aadhaar authentication transactions have climbed to 2.31 billion in March 2023, against 2.26 billion authentication transactions recorded in February 2023, according to IT Ministry data.

Also, Aadhaar-enabled e-KYC rose by 16 per cent as 21.47 million Aadhaars were updated successfully in March 2023.

While a majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using biometric fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP authentications, official sources said.

Adoption of e-KYC has also significantly reduced customer acquisition cost of entities like financial institutions, telecom service providers and others, they added.

The cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far has gone past 14.7 billion till the end of March 2023.

During the month of March, more than 21.47 million Aadhaars were updated following requests from the residents as against 16.8 million such updates in February 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?