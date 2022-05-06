हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card online updation: How many times can you change your name, address, DoB and gender details?

The details that can be updated on Aadhaar are: 1. Demographic information and 2. Biometric information. 



New Delhi: Aadhaar card holders can change or update their details if there is a mismatch or if they have to add their latest updates on the 12-digit identity card.

The Aadhaar details that can be updated are: 1. Demographic information and 2. Biometric information. 

Demographic information on Aadhaar Card includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent. Biometric information includes Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph.

Here are number of times you can change your Aadhaar details

- Name Change (Only Minor Changes allowed: Twice

- Gender Change: Once

- DoB Change: Once

- Address Change: No limit

"Update your demographic details like Name (Only Minor Changes allowed, Twice), Gender (Once), DoB (Once), and Address (No limit) online through #mAadhaarApp. Charges: Rs 50 per request, more than one detail can be updated at once," an official UIDAI tweet has said.

However, do keep in mind that a Registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services. Meanwhile, you can verify your mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update.

