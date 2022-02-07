Aadhaar card update! Here's how to book appointment for UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra online

New Delhi: In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has annouced a major update that people can now make changes in their Aadhaar details from the comfort of their home. They can do it online, without having to go to any Aadhaar Kendra. You can now update your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language Online.

But, for other updates like Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, linking mobile number with Aadhaar, resident will be required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre. For the comfort and convenience of people, UIDAI also allows them to book appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra online so that they don't have to wait in long cues. (Also read: Aadhaar card update: List of all 64 functional Aadhaar Seva Kendra and their addresses)

Here is how you can book appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra online.

- Click this UIDAI link

- Select City/Location

- Proceed to book appointment

- Enter your mobile number

- Enter captcha code

- You will get an OTP on your mobile

- Submit the OTP

- Fill in your Aadhaar details

- Feed your personal information

- Select your preferred date and time

- You will get a booking appointment number

Now you can visit your Aadhaar Seva Kendra and make the required changes. This not only convenient for you to book the service online, it also saves you a lot of time. (Also read: Direct link to order Aadhaar PVC card for you and your full family using single mobile number)

Additionally, for online updation of details, do note that your registered mobile number is mandatory for Online Aadhaar Update Request. You will receive OTP for Aadhaar Authentication on your registered mobile.

You can verify email address and mobile number that was declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later.

Live TV

#mute