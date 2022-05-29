New Delhi: The Indian government has withdrawn its press note urging Aadhaar card users not to share the photocopy of the document with anyone, including organisations, to prevent misuse of the details. In the new official note, the government requested citizens to use exercise normal prudence in using and sharing Aadhaar card details with others. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said listed the possibility of ‘misinterpretation’ as a reason why it withdrew its earlier circular cautioning Aadhaar Card holders not to share the document with organisations.

“This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI...It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

“In view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," the ministry added in its statement.

"Do not share photocopies of your Aadhaar with any organisations because it can be misused," the previously issued statement said in its statement. However, the ministry has withdrawn the statement now.

In India, the Aadhaar card has become a really important document. The document is required for availing of benefits under various government schemes. However, one should tread with caution when it comes to sharing your Aadhaar card details with organisations.