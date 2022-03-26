Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change name on Aadhaar card after marriage

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents for Indian residents living across every nook and cranny of India. The document, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), acts as an official proof of identity and residence in some cases. And that’s a major reason why cardholders are required to keep the details on Aadhaar card updated.

Cardholders can change details such as name, address, phone number, and e-mail address, among others, on Aadhaar card by either visiting the official website of UIDAI or paying a visit to a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

For instance, if you have married recently and plan to change your name, you can do it easily online and offline as well. Women who are getting married or are already married usually opt for a name change on Aadhaar cards to ensure that the couple doesn’t face any troubles.

Here’s how to change the name on Aadhaar card after marriage online

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s official self-service update portal using your Aadhaar number.

Step 2: Enter your name and surname.

Step 3: Upload scanned self-attested supporting documents on the official portal.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to apply for name change.

Step 5: UIDAI doesn’t charge a fee for changing name after marriage via Self Service Portal.

Here’s how to change the name in Aadhaar card after marriage offline

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Step 2: You will need to take the original copies of your supporting documents to the centre.

Step 3: You will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for the name change process offline.

Documents required for updating name in Aadhaar card

An individual who wants to apply for the name change in Aadhaar card after the marriage has to share a supporting document which is a Marriage Certificate issued by an official government agency. The certificate must contain the address of the couple.

