Aadhaar card update: Here’s how to update your name, mobile number in regional language

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently made a few changes in the Aadhaar card update process to make it easier for cardholders, who don’t know English, to update names and mobile numbers in local languages.

Issued by the UIDAI, Aadhaar is one of the most important documents required to avail several state-provided benefits. From opening a bank account to opening a Demat account, Indians can use their Aadhaar Card as proof of identity.

However, when it comes to updating details on Aadhaar cards, cardholders need to visit the website which has all the details in English, which makes it difficult for people who don’t know the language. Also Read:

Bringing a much-need change, UIDAI has now allowed cardholders to update Aadhaar Card in multiple languages such as Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada languages. Also Read: Report on ZEEL EGM is misleading, check facts from official statement here

You can change your mobile number and address in the Aadhaar card by either visiting your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra or online. Here’s the online process: Got old 50 paise coin? Earn Rs 1 lakh by selling it online, check process

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI, which is https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, go to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal

Step 3: Enter your 13-digit Aadhaar number

Step 4: Verify the details by entering the Captcha security code

Step 5: Share other important details and click on the 'Generate OTP' button.

Step 6: Now, you need to enter OTP and log in.

Step 7: Select the 'Update Demographics Data’ button.

Step 8: Now, you need to select your preferred regional language

Step 9: In the next step, update your details

Step 10: Submit the form

Step 11: Now, another OTP will be sent to the phone

Step 12: Now, enter OTP.

Step 13: Pay a Rs 50 fee to complete the application process

Step 14: The update will be processed within 1-3 weeks.

Live TV

#mute