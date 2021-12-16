Aadhar has thrown ghost beneficiaries out of the system: UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg

New Delhi: UIDAI’s CEO Saurabh Garg, on Thursday (December 16), said that Aadhar has thrown ghost beneficiaries out of the system. He said out that the government has saved Rs 2.25 lakh crores by Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to the genuine beneficiaries.

He said that UIDAI launched Aadhar a decade ago in India, adding that so far, 131 crore Aadhar cards have been issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the department handling all affairs related to Aadhaar cards.

Aadhaar card is a 12 digit unique identification number linked to an individual’s personal and biometric information. Several government and private agencies use the document to provide services to beneficiaries or customers.

Garg said that 300 schemes of Central government and 400 schemes of state govt have been linked with Aadhar. "99.7% adult population has been enrolled in Aadhar. Our effort is to enrol newborn babies. Our security systems are world-class," he added.

Aadhaar Card was introduced by the Indian government on 28 January 2009 to provide a digital identity to Indians.

