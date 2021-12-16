हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Aadhar has thrown ghost beneficiaries out of the system: UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg

UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said that Aadhar has thrown ghost beneficiaries out of the system. 

Aadhar has thrown ghost beneficiaries out of the system: UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg

New Delhi: UIDAI’s CEO Saurabh Garg, on Thursday (December 16), said that Aadhar has thrown ghost beneficiaries out of the system. He said out that the government has saved Rs 2.25 lakh crores by Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to the genuine beneficiaries. 

He said that UIDAI launched Aadhar a decade ago in India, adding that so far, 131 crore Aadhar cards have been issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the department handling all affairs related to Aadhaar cards. 

Aadhaar card is a 12 digit unique identification number linked to an individual’s personal and biometric information. Several government and private agencies use the document to provide services to beneficiaries or customers. 

Garg said that 300 schemes of Central government and 400 schemes of state govt have been linked with Aadhar. “99.7% adult population has been enrolled in Aadhar. Our effort is to enrol newborn babies. Our security systems are world-class,” he added. Also Read: Wikipedia founder’s Strawberry iMac, NFT sold for about Rs 7 crore

Aadhaar Card was introduced by the Indian government on 28 January 2009 to provide a digital identity to Indians. Also Read: EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus for undisclosed amount to expand non-air business

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardUIDAIUIDAI CEOGhost Beneficiaries
Next
Story

Bank employees to go on a 2-day strike from today: Here’s how banking services will remain impacted

Must Watch

PT8M8S

Zee top 50: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Union Minister Ajay Mishra's resignation