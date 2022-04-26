New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with IndusInd Bank to offer Fixed Deposit facility to its customers.

Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customer will get an interest rate of up to 6.5% p.a. and senior citizens will get an additional 0.5% on all fixed deposits.

Customers can book multiple FDs for a fixed duration of either 1, 2 or 3 years. Customers can dissolve an FD before the maturity date through the Airtel Thanks app, and no penalty or processing fee will be charged on pre-mature withdrawals. The invested amount will be credited back to linked account within minutes, Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement.

Airtel Payments Bank has a network of 500,000 bank points spread across the country and its digital platforms.

Meanwhile IndusInd Bank has 2,103 Branches/Banking Outlets and 2,861 ATMs spread across 769 geographical locations of the country, as on December 31, 2021.

