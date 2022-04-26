हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank launches FD facility in partnership with IndusInd Bank –Check interest rates

Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customer will get an interest rate of up to 6.5% p.a. and senior citizens will get an additional 0.5% on all fixed deposits.

Airtel Payments Bank launches FD facility in partnership with IndusInd Bank –Check interest rates

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with IndusInd Bank to offer Fixed Deposit facility to its customers.

Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customer will get an interest rate of up to 6.5% p.a. and senior citizens will get an additional 0.5% on all fixed deposits.

Customers can book multiple FDs for a fixed duration of either 1, 2 or 3 years. Customers can dissolve an FD before the maturity date through the Airtel Thanks app, and no penalty or processing fee will be charged on pre-mature withdrawals. The invested amount will be credited back to linked account within minutes, Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement.

Airtel Payments Bank has a network of 500,000 bank points spread across the country and its digital platforms.

Meanwhile IndusInd Bank has 2,103 Branches/Banking Outlets and 2,861 ATMs spread across 769 geographical locations of the country, as on December 31, 2021.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Airtel Payments BankIndusInd bankFixed DepositFD
Next
Story

Dearness Allowance Update: Central govt employees to get DA arrears soon? Here's what you need to know

Must Watch

PT12M10S

After Jahangirpuri, now Shaheen Bagh to face bulldozers