Alert! Cheque books of THESE 7 banks will be invalid from April 1

Come April 1, 2021, there will be changes for bank account holders as the cheque books and passbooks of seven banks will become invalid. These banks are those whose mergers with other banks took effect from April 1, 2019, and April 1, 2020, and their names are Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank and Allahabad Bank.

If a customer has an account in any of these 7 banks, then quickly check for a new cheque book and IFSC code.

Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank have merged with Bank of Baroda on April 1, 2019. From April 1, only cheque books and passbooks of Bank of Baroda will run in them.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB). Punjab National Bank has announced that the cheque books of the two banks merged in it will be valid only till March 31, 2021.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank account holders can now know their new IFSC codes online on the official website of the banks. For this, a customer will have to go to the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in . After this, you have to click on amalgamation center here. After this, you will be able to know the update IFSC code. You can call the bank's customer care number 1800-208-2244 or 1800-425-1515 or 1800-425-3555. Or you can get information through SMS. For this, you have to send the message to 9223008486 by typing IFSC <OLD IFSC>.

However, the merger period of Syndicate Bank's cheque book has been kept till June 30, 2021, after the merger with Canara Bank. Apart from this, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank have been merged with United Bank of India. The government has merged Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank.

The new rules will be applicable from April 1 and due to the merger, the account number, IFSC code, MICR code, branch address will also be changed.