हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ATM

ATM card users alert! SBI shares 9 tips to keep your money safe and secured

One of the major areas where many customers fall prey to fraudsters is the usage of ATM.

ATM card users alert! SBI shares 9 tips to keep your money safe and secured

New Delhi: Banks in India and across the world have stepped up guard- taking preemptive measures to save and protect their customers from fraudsters. However, you as a customer, should also know what measures you can take for safer banking transaction.

One of the major areas where many customers fall prey to fraudsters is the usage of ATM. State Bank of India has tweeted 9 tips on using ATM cards so that you could keep your money safe.

 

 

  1. Use your hand to cover the keypad while using an ATM card at the ATM or POS machine
     
  2. Never write the PIN on your card
     
  3. Never share your PIN/Card details
     
  4. Do not respond to text messages, emails or calls asking for your card details or PIN
     
  5. Do not use numbers from your birthday, phone or account numbers as your PIN
     
  6. Dispose of or safely put away your transaction receipt
     
  7. Look for spy cameras before you start your transaction

  8. Beware of keypad manipulation, heat mapping and shoulder surfing while using the ATM or POS machine
     
  9. Make sure to sign up for transaction alerts

State Bank of India offers the convenience of over 50,000 ATMs in India, the largest network in the country. Customers can transact free of cost at the ATMs of State Bank and wholly owned subsidiary viz. SBI Commercial and International Bank Ltd., using the State Bank ATM-cum-Debit (Cash Plus) card.

Live TV

#mute

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ATMATM cardState Bank of IndiaSBI
Next
Story

Modi govt's New Year bonanza for PF subscribers continues, takes big decision for your benefit –Details here
  • 1,04,13,417Confirmed
  • 1,50,570Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Government keeps a close watch on WhatsApp Data Policy: Sources