ATM card users alert! SBI shares 9 tips to keep your money safe and secured

New Delhi: Banks in India and across the world have stepped up guard- taking preemptive measures to save and protect their customers from fraudsters. However, you as a customer, should also know what measures you can take for safer banking transaction.

One of the major areas where many customers fall prey to fraudsters is the usage of ATM. State Bank of India has tweeted 9 tips on using ATM cards so that you could keep your money safe.

Your ATM CARD & PIN are important. Here are some tips to keep your money - safe & secured. For information, please visit - https://t.co/GY67vPYZL2 pic.twitter.com/uAhICqYKSE — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 6, 2021

Use your hand to cover the keypad while using an ATM card at the ATM or POS machine

Never write the PIN on your card

Never share your PIN/Card details

Do not respond to text messages, emails or calls asking for your card details or PIN

Do not use numbers from your birthday, phone or account numbers as your PIN

Dispose of or safely put away your transaction receipt

Look for spy cameras before you start your transaction Beware of keypad manipulation, heat mapping and shoulder surfing while using the ATM or POS machine

Make sure to sign up for transaction alerts

State Bank of India offers the convenience of over 50,000 ATMs in India, the largest network in the country. Customers can transact free of cost at the ATMs of State Bank and wholly owned subsidiary viz. SBI Commercial and International Bank Ltd., using the State Bank ATM-cum-Debit (Cash Plus) card.

