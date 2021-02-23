Avail SBI Pension loan upto Rs 14 lakh at great interest rate, apply via this SMS number –Check details of eligible loan amount and repayments

New Delhi: Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering pension loans to senior citizens including Central and State Government Pensioners, Defence Pensioners and family pensioners receiving a regular pension at a very affordable rate of interest.
"Get Pension loans at 9.75% and have a happy retirement. All you need to do is SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145," SBI said in a tweet.
"Retirement just got merrier with SBI Pension Loan. Fund your child’s marriage, buy your dream home, plan a trip or get medical aid with simple and hassle free loan and repayments," the State Bank of India website reads.
Alternativey, customers can also dial 1800-11-2211 for more information/ applying through Contact Centre or give a missed call on 7208933142 to get a call back from SBI Contact Centre.
For Central and State Government Pensioners:
|Age at the time of Loan sanction
|Max Loan Amt (18 months Pension or Rs.)
|Repayment Period
|Age at the time of full Repayment
|Below 72
|14.00 lakh
|60 months
|Up to 77 years
|72 - 74 years
|12.00 lakh
|48 months
|Up to 78 years
|74 - 76 years
|7.50 lakh
|24 months
|Up to 78 years
For Defence Pensioners :
|Age at the time of Loan sanction
|Max Loan Amt (36 months Pension or Rs.)
|Repayment Period
|Age at the time of full Repayment
|Below 56 years
|14 lakhs
|84 months
|63 years
|56 - 72 years
|14 lakhs
|60 months
|77 years
|72 - 74 years
|12 lakh
|48 months
|78 years
|74 - 76 years
|7.50 lakh
|24 months
|78 years
For Family Pensioners (including Defence Pensioners) :
|Age at the time of Loan sanction
|Max Loan Amt (18 months Pension or Rs.)
|Repayment Period
|Age at the time of full Repayment
|Below 72
|5.00 lakh
|60 months
|77 years
|72 - 74 years
|4.50 lakh
|48 months
|78 years
|74 - 76 years
|2.50 lakh
|24 months
|78 years
Eligibility For SBI pension loan
SBI pension loan Central & State Government Pensioners
- The pensioner should be below 76 years of age.
-
- Pension payment order is maintained with SBI.
SBI pension loan For Defence Pensioners
- Pensioners of Armed Forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force, Paramilitary Forces (CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, etc.), Coast Guards, Rashtriya Rifles and Assam Rifles.
- Pension payment order is maintained with SBI.
- No minimum age bar under the scheme.
- Maximum age at the time of processing the loan should be less than 76 years.
SBI pension loan For Family Pensioners
- Family pensioners include authorized members of the family to receive pension after the death of the pensioner.
- Family pensioner should not be more than 76 years of age.
