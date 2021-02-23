हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

Avail SBI Pension loan upto Rs 14 lakh at great interest rate, apply via this SMS number –Check details of eligible loan amount and repayments

New Delhi: Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering pension loans to senior citizens including Central and State Government Pensioners, Defence Pensioners and family pensioners receiving a regular pension at a very affordable rate of interest.

"Get Pension loans at 9.75% and have a happy retirement. All you need to do is SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145," SBI said in a tweet.

"Retirement just got merrier with SBI Pension Loan. Fund your child’s marriage, buy your dream home, plan a trip or get medical aid with simple and hassle free loan and repayments," the State Bank of India website reads.

Alternativey, customers can also dial 1800-11-2211 for more information/ applying through Contact Centre or give a missed call on 7208933142 to get a call back from SBI Contact Centre.

For Central and State Government Pensioners:

Age at the time of Loan sanction Max Loan Amt (18 months Pension or Rs.) Repayment Period Age at the time of full Repayment
Below 72 14.00 lakh 60 months Up to 77 years
72 - 74 years 12.00 lakh 48 months Up to 78 years
74 - 76 years 7.50 lakh 24 months Up to 78 years

For Defence Pensioners :

Age at the time of Loan sanction Max Loan Amt (36 months Pension or Rs.) Repayment Period Age at the time of full Repayment
Below 56 years 14 lakhs 84 months 63 years
56 - 72 years 14 lakhs 60 months 77 years
72 - 74 years 12 lakh 48 months 78 years
74 - 76 years 7.50 lakh 24 months 78 years

For Family Pensioners (including Defence Pensioners) :

Age at the time of Loan sanction Max Loan Amt (18 months Pension or Rs.) Repayment Period Age at the time of full Repayment
Below 72 5.00 lakh 60 months 77 years
72 - 74 years 4.50 lakh 48 months 78 years
74 - 76 years 2.50 lakh 24 months 78 years

Eligibility For SBI pension loan 

SBI pension loan Central & State Government Pensioners

  • The pensioner should be below 76 years of age.
  •  
  • Pension payment order is maintained with SBI.

SBI pension loan For Defence Pensioners

  • Pensioners of Armed Forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force, Paramilitary Forces (CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, etc.), Coast Guards, Rashtriya Rifles and Assam Rifles.
     
  • Pension payment order is maintained with SBI.
     
  • No minimum age bar under the scheme.
     
  • Maximum age at the time of processing the loan should be less than 76 years.

SBI pension loan For Family Pensioners

  • Family pensioners include authorized members of the family to receive pension after the death of the pensioner.
     
  • Family pensioner should not be more than 76 years of age.

