Bandhan Bank Launches INSPIRE Programme Offering Upto 8.35% Interest On FD For Senior Citizens

INSPIRE offers the already existing benefits like preferential interest rates, priority banking services and doorstep banking facilities for the senior citizen customers of Bandhan Bank.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bandhan Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of its programme called ‘INSPIRE’, which is exclusively curated for senior citizens. The INSPIRE programme offers up to 8.35% interest p.a. on FD, said a company statement. 

"Bandhan Bank is offering compelling interest rates to senior citizens on fixed deposits. Senior citizens can enjoy FD interest rates of as high as 8.35% for a tenor of 500 days. For Tax Saver FD, senior citizens can avail the benefit of 7.5% p.a. interest rate," the bank said.

"INSPIRE offers the already existing benefits like preferential interest rates, priority banking services and doorstep banking facilities for the senior citizen customers of the Bank," said the bank.

Bandhan Bank said that the ‘INSPIRE’ programme also provides life care benefits like special discounts on purchase of medicines, diagnostic services and medical treatments. Concessions on doctor consultation, medical check-ups and dental care are also offered through partner healthcare service providers. The Bank also plans to include additional features like direct access to phone banking officer to ease the banking experience of senior citizen customers.

Sujoy Roy, Head, Branch Banking, Bandhan Bank, said, "At Bandhan Bank, we recognise the importance and need of financial independence at all ages. I’m glad to announce that Bandhan Bank has come up with this comprehensive bouquet of benefits meticulously designed for senior citizens. We have been privileged to win the trust of senior customers over the eight years of the Bank’s operations and this programme is a mark of respect we have for them.”

 

