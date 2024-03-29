Bank Holidays April 2024: Check City-Wise List Of Days When Bank Branches Will Remain Closed Next Month

New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for a certain number of days in the month of April as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list. In the month of April 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 16 days --including local holidays and that of weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for Garia Puja in Agartala, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 15 days in April 2024

To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts: April 1



Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida: April 5



Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra: April 9



Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr): April 10



Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal): April 11



Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival: April 13



Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day: April 15



Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain): April 17



Garia Puja: April 20

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

April 7: Sunday

April 13: Second Saturday

April 14: Sunday

April 21: Sunday

April 27: Fourth Saturday

April 28: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.