Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holidays April 2024: Check City-Wise List Of Days When Bank Branches Will Remain Closed Next Month

As per RBI holidays calendar list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 15 days in April 2024.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holidays April 2024: Check City-Wise List Of Days When Bank Branches Will Remain Closed Next Month

New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for a certain number of  days in the month of April as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list. In the month of April 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 16 days --including local holidays and that of weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for Garia Puja in Agartala, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 15 days in April 2024

To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts: April 1

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida: April 5

Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra: April 9

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr): April 10

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal): April 11

Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival: April 13

Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day: April 15

Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain): April 17

Garia Puja: April 20

 

 

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

April 7: Sunday

April 13: Second Saturday

April 14: Sunday

April 21: Sunday

April 27: Fourth Saturday

April 28: Sunday

 

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder