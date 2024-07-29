Bank Holidays August 2024: Bank Branches To Remain Closed For Upto 13 Days Next Month; Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for a certain number of days in the month of August as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list. In the month of August 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 13 days --including local holidays and that of weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted. Additionally, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat in Gangtok, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

Ker Puja: August 3

Tendong Lho Rum Faat: August 8

Patriot’s Day: August 13

Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur: August 19

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: August 20

Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 26

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

August 4: Sunday

August 10: Second Saturday

August 11: Sunday

August 18: Sunday

August 24: Fourth Saturday

August 25: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.