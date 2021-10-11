Bank Holidays in October: Banks to remain closed for 9 days from Oct 12. Check full list here

New Delhi: If you want to visit a bank branch this month or in October 2021, you should be aware that both public and private sector banks will be closed for nine days starting tomorrow. In October, there will be a variety of festivities around the country, including Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule, there will be a big number of bank holidays this month.

The banking authority has announced three types of holidays for lenders: the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. On these specified holidays, all banks in the country, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed.

All banks are closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day, according to the RBI list (December 25). Banks are also closed on holidays like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, and Good Friday. The private and public sector banks across the country are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also mandated that banks remain closed on Sundays.

It is important to note that bank holidays differ from one state to the next. In your state, bank holidays may not be observed on all days. As a result, bank customers are typically recommended to contact their local branch to obtain a complete list of bank holidays.

In October 2021, the banks will be closed for a total of 21 days. Starting on October 11, 2021, here is a complete list of bank holidays in October.

1) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

2) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

3) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

4) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

5) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

6) October 17 - Sunday

7) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

8) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

9) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

10) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

11) October 23 – 4th Saturday

12) October 24 – Sunday

13) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

14) October 31 - Sunday

So, if you have any bank-related work pending or need to withdraw cash ahead of the holiday season, you should contact your nearest branch as soon as possible because banks will be closed due to a long string of bank holidays beginning on October 12. During the above-mentioned bank holidays, however, ATMs will operate normally.

