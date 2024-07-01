Bank Holidays July 2024: Check City-Wise List Of Days When Bank Branches Will Remain Closed This Month

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of July. This month, banks will be closed for a total of 12 days --including local holidays and that of weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for MHIP Day in Mizoram, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 12 days in July 2024

Beh Dienkhlam: July 3

MHIP Day: July 6

Kang (Rathajatra): July 8

Drukpa Tshe-zi: July 9

Harela: July 16

Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day: July 17

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

July 7: Sunday

July13: Second Saturday

July 14: Sunday

July 21: Sunday

July 27: Fourth Saturday

July 28: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.