Bank Holidays November 2024: Bank Branches To Be Closed For Upto 13 Days Next Month; Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 13 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in November 2024. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of November 2024.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti, but in Agartala it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 13 days in November 2024

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava 1

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 2

Chhath (Evening Arghya) 7

Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival 8

Egaas-Bagwaal 12

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 15

Kanakadasa Jayanti 18

Seng Kutsnem 23

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: November 3, 10, 17, 24

Second Saturday: November 9

Fourth Saturday: November 23

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.