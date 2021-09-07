Bank of Baroda Mega e-auction of properties begins on September 8 –Take immediate possession, check complete list of 232 properties

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda (BoB) is going to host a mega e-auction of properties across India on September 8, 2021.

During the mega e-auction of properties to be kicked off by Bank of Baroda, prospective buyers and customers can fulfil their dream of buying property across India that involves houses, flats, office space, land/plots and industrial properties.

Bank of Baroda said mentions that the properties have a clear title and are available for immediate possession. Customers can also avail bank loan on easy terms, said BOB.

You can click the below mentioned link by Bank of Baroda and check the gist of properties to be available during e-auction.

https://www.bankofbaroda.in/writereaddata/Images/pdf/List-of-292-propert...

Bank of Baroda says that the details of properties displayed via the link intends to provide a broad understanding of the properties which are scheduled for Mega e-Auction on 08th September 2021. The accurate details and correctness of information for each property should be verified by the prospective buyer independently through Bank’s Branch/Authorised Officer and own source.

For detailed terms and condition of the sale, customers or prospective buyers must refer Sale e-Auction notice & Terms conditions for each property. Auction Notice & Terms Conditions are available on https://ibapi.in or Banks website https://www.bankofbaroda.in . The information displayed in the link shall not constitute any commitment or any representation on the part of the Bank/Authorised officer, says BoB.

Usually, those properties whose loans could not be repaid i.e. properties on default, are placed in the auction by banks. Such properties are auctioned from time to time by banks through Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal.

"Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal is an initiative of Indian Banks Association (IBA) under the overarching policy of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance to provide a common platform to display details of mortgaged properties to be auctioned online by Banks, starting with Public Sector Banks. Prospective buyers may use this portal to search and view details of properties and participate in the auction process," the Ibapi website reads.