Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

Breaking: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 10th PM-KISAN installment via video conferencing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (January 1), has released 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing. Crores of eligible farmers across the country will receive Rs 2000 directly into their bank accounts. 

For those uninitiated, the Central government disburses an annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 to eligible farmers in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. The first instalment is usually transferred by the government between April- July; the second instalment is between August-November and the third instalment is between December-March.

The PM-KISAN Yojana is funded 100% by the government of India. The scheme aims to provide financial support to poor and marginalised farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PM Kisan scheme in February 2019. 

Currently, more than 11 crore farmers are eligible for receiving benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme in India. The farmers now must be waiting for the Rs 2000 under the 10th installment to reach their bank accounts. Prior to the 10th installment, the government has transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of registered farmers.

