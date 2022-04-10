हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cryptocurrency

Centre working on FAQ on taxation of crypto, virtual digital assets

The set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) is being drafted by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), RBI and Revenue Department. 

Centre working on FAQ on taxation of crypto, virtual digital assets

New Delhi: The government is working on an FAQ on taxation of cryptocurrencies, which will give a nuanced clarification on the applicability of income tax and GST on virtual digital assets, an official said.

The set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), which is being drafted by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), RBI and Revenue Department, would also be vetted by the law ministry, the official added.

"FAQ on taxation of cryptocurrency and virtual digital assets is in works. Although FAQs are for information purposes and do not have legal sanctity, law ministry's opinion is being sought to ensure that there is no loophole," the official told PTI.

The DEA, Revenue Department and the Reserve Bank are working to ensure that the taxation aspect is clear both for field tax offices as well as those who deal with cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets.

The 2022-23 Budget has brought in clarity with regard to levy of income tax on crypto assets. From April 1, a 30 per cent income tax plus cess and surcharges will be levied on such transactions in the same manner as the tax law treats winnings from horse races or other speculative transactions.

The Budget 2022-23 also proposed a 1 per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) on payments towards virtual currencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient.

The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

The provisions related to 1 per cent TDS will come into effect from July 1, 2022, while the gains will be taxed effective April 1.

From the GST perspective, the FAQ is likely to provide clarity on whether cryptocurrency is goods or service.

Currently, 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied only on service provided by crypto exchanges and it is categorised as financial services.

The GST law does not clearly mention classification of cryptocurrency. In the absence of a law on regulating such virtual digital currencies, the classification has to take into account whether the legal framework categorises it as 'actionable claim'.

An actionable claim is a claim which can be made by a creditor, for any type of debt other than a debt secured by mortgage of immovable property. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Select employees to receive increased DA in April; check eligibility

Separately, the government is working on a legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies, but no draft has yet been released publicly. Also Read: Q4 earnings, macro data, global trends to drive markets in holiday-shortened week

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CryptocurrencyCrypto TaxDigital AssetsCrypto Taxation
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: Select employees to receive increased DA in April; check eligibility

Must Watch

PT5M58S

Viral Video : This video of Indore Police is going viral, the power of the police was shown to the Dabangg