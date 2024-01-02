DCB Bank Launches Happy Savings Account; Get Upto Rs 7,500 Cashback Rewards On UPI Transactions

New Delhi: Private sector bank DCB Bank, has announced its latest offering, 'DCB Happy Savings Account' giving opportunity to enjoy cashback rewards on their eligible UPI debit transactions within India.

"The rewards can go as high as Rupees 7,500 per financial year on eligible UPI transactions. UPI transactions are ubiquitous, therefore the more transactions an individual does via DCB Happy Savings Account, the more one stands to earn as cash back rewards. The minimum UPI transaction amount is just Rs 500," said DCB Bank in a statement.

Account holders will need to maintain an average quarterly balance of Rs 25,000 in their DCB Happy Savings Account.

In addition to the enticing cashback rewards, DCB Happy Savings Account offers a host of benefits, including unlimited free access to all DCB Bank ATMs in India, free unlimited use of online RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS facilities, DCB Personal Internet Banking, and DCB Mobile Banking App, said the bank.

"It is important to note that the minimum Average Quarterly Balance (AQB) for the DCB Happy Savings Account is Rs 10,000. To be eligible for cash back rewards, account holders must maintain an AQB of Rs 25,000. Cash back for a specific quarter will be credited to the customer's account in the first month of the following quarter, with a maximum cashback of Rs 625 per month and Rs 7,500 per year," DCB Bank said.

This exciting cash back offer is available to new customers as well as existing account holders who request for transfer of their account(s) from any other savings bank account type to DCB Happy Savings Account.