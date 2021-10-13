हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kotak Mahindra Bank

Debit card holders of all banks can use THIS bank’s Micro ATMs across India

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) on Tuesday launch Micro ATMs across the country. Customers of all banks who possess a debit card can use a Kotak Micro ATM for key banking services such as cash withdrawals and checking account balances. A mini version of an ATM, micro ATMs are small handheld devices.

"KMBL is using its extensive Business Correspondents (BC) network to launch micro ATMs. The Business Correspondent could be a shopkeeper for instance, who will act as a convenient touchpoint for customers and assist them with the transaction. Using their debit card and PIN, customers can conduct transactions instantly through the Kotak micro ATM. The micro ATM is connected to the core banking network using the General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) technology," a bank statement said. (This Bank to shuts down its ATMs from October 1 --Got an account here?)

In the first phase, KMBL is introducing micro ATMs in the outskirts of the top 8 metro cities – locations where the demand for cash withdrawal services is high but the prevalence of ATMs is low.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. As on 30th June, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,612 branches and 2,591 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

Tags:
Kotak Mahindra BankATMDebit card
