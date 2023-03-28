EPF Rate Of Interest To Be Decided Today? Here Are 4 Ways To Check PF Balance

New Delhi: EPFO is set to announce the rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) contributions for 2022–2023 on Tuesday. The retirement fund body had begin its two-day meeting on Monday.

In March 2022, EPFO reduced the interest on EPF for its over five crore subscribers to an over four-decade low of 8.1% from a rate of 8.5% in 2020–21.

The EPF interest rate hadn't been this low since 1977–1978, when it was 8%. The CBT decided in March 2021 to set the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020–21 at 8.5%.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App



Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.