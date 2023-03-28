topStoriesenglish2588561
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PROVIDENT FUND

EPF Rate Of Interest To Be Decided Today? Here Are 4 Ways To Check PF Balance

In March 2022, EPFO reduced the interest on EPF for its over five crore subscribers to an over four-decade low of 8.1% from a rate of 8.5% in 2020–21.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

EPF Rate Of Interest To Be Decided Today? Here Are 4 Ways To Check PF Balance

New Delhi: EPFO is set to announce the rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) contributions for 2022–2023 on Tuesday. The retirement fund body had begin its two-day meeting on Monday.

In March 2022, EPFO reduced the interest on EPF for its over five crore subscribers to an over four-decade low of 8.1% from a rate of 8.5% in 2020–21.

The EPF interest rate hadn't been this low since 1977–1978, when it was 8%. The CBT decided in March 2021 to set the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020–21 at 8.5%.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?