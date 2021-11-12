EPFO Big update! Money for dependent or nominee due to accidental death doubled to Rs 8 lakh --Details here

New Delhi: Bringing wider security coverage for the dependents or nominees of employee of the Central Board from the Welfare Fund, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently issued a circular that the ex-gratia death relief fund has been doubled to Rs 8 lakh.

“I am directed to refer to the above mentioned letters on the subject cited above and to convey approval of Central Provident Fund Commissioner/ President, Central Staff Welfare Committee, Employees' Provident Fund to enhancement of the amount of Ex-gratia death Relief Fund from Rs. 4.20 Lakh to Rs 8.00 Lakh,” the Assistant Commissioner in a circular dated November 2 said.

“The ex-gratia relief of Rs 8 shall be paid to the family members (nominee or legal heirs) of the deceased employee of the Central Board from the Welfare Fund where cause of death is other than Covid-19 Disease. As far as the death cases due to Covid-19 are concerned, the same will be governed by the instructions issued by Head Office vide letter dated 28 04 2020,” the circular further reads.

The instructions shall come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable to only prospective cases i.e. cases where date of death is after the date of issue of the circular.

This means that the effective time of the circular and the benefits will be after November 2, 2021.

