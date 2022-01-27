EPFO date of birth, age change – How to do it online and what documents are required? Step by step process explained

New Delhi: EPFO Subscribers who have activated their UAN number are allowed to carry out numerous changes and updates that pertain to their personal details --one such being rectification of date of birth.

The retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows subscribers to change or rectify their date of birth. Although, date of Birth/Age once given is not normally changed, however it can be changed with proper documentary evidence.

Here are the list of documents you will be required to submit as proof for date of birth:

If difference in date of birth is less than 3 years, submit Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar on Unified Member Portal. If difference in date of birth is more than 3 years, submit Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar along with any of the following documents on Unified Member Portal:

- Any school/education related certificate

- Birth certificate issued by Registrar of Birth and Deaths

- Passport

- Certificate based on service records of Central/State government organisations

- Any reliable documents issued by Government Departments like Driving License, ESIC card etc

- Medical Certificate issued by Civil Surgeon after examining the member

How to rectify date of birth on EPFO website? EPFO subscribers can follow these steps

- Visit EPFO UAN Portal

- Punch your Login details, password and the captcha code

- From the drop down menu, select Manage and Modify Basic Details

- You will be headed for Request for Change

- Here you will have to feed in your Aadhaar details, your name, your date of birth and selection for your gender

- Make the required changes

Once the process of rectification is done from the subscribers' end, a joint request has to be submitted by the employee and the employer to the concerned EPF office along with documents like Aadhaar, PAN etc.

