EPFO Hikes PF Interest Rate For FY23: Know Latest PF Interest Rates And How To Check It Via SMS, Online, Missed Call

At its crucial meeting held on Tuesday, the retirement fund organisation EPFO announced to hike PF interest rates. EPFO set an interest rate of 8.15 percent on deposits made to the employee's provident fund (EPF) for 2022–2023.

Mar 28, 2023

For its approximately five crore subscribers, EPFO reduced the interest on EPF for 2021–2022 to an over four–decade low of 8.1% in March 2022, from 8.5% in 2020–2021. The EPF interest rate hadn't been this low since 1977–1978, when it was 8%.

The interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022–2023 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval following the CBT's decision. Following government approval, the interest rate on EPF for 2022–2023 would be credited into the accounts of more than five crore EPFO users.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

