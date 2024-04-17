EPFO Increases Auto Withdrawal Claims Settlement Under 68J From Rs 50,000 To Rs 1 Lakh

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Funds Organisation (EPFO) has increased the existing eligibility limit of 68J claims for Auto Claims Procesing from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Issuing a circular on the same on April 16, EPFO said, "...the competent authority has approved the limit of auto claim settlements under para 68J from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and the same has also been deployed in the application software on 10/April/2024. This is for information and further necessary action of all."

EPFO said that this facility being in the nature of Ease of Living is required to be suitably disseminated to all the stakeholders for their information and this has the approval of the CPFC.

What is EPFO's Paragraph 68-J?

Under the Paragraph 68-J, the members can seek advance from the fund for treatment of illness in certain cases including hospitalisation lasting for one month or more, or major surgical operation in a hospital, or in case they are suffering from TB, leprosy, paralysis, cancer, mental derangement or heart ailment.

In 2017, EPFO allowed for its members to withdraw funds from their EPF account for treatment of illness and purchasing equipment to deal with handicap without medical certificates. The Employees' Provident Fund Scheme 1952 is amended to do away with the requirement of submission of various certificates and proformas for seeking advance for treatment of illness and purchasing equipment required in case of physical disabilities.

Now, the subscribers can seek fund withdrawal from their EPF account on various grounds by using a composite form along with a self-declaration.

Besides, the physically challenged member can seek advance for purchasing equipment to deal with handicap under Para 68-N.