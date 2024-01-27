EPFO Launches Online UAN Retrieval Solution, Easing The Process For Employees

New Delhi: In the dynamic landscape of today's job market, job transitions have become a common occurrence as employees seek new horizons and opportunities. Amidst these changes, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) stands as a cornerstone, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the financial security of individuals throughout their professional journeys.

Universal Account Number (UAN) is an crucial element of the EPFO system. It is a 12-digit identification that remains unchanged regardless of job transitions. Similar to Aadhaar, the UAN is crucial for various Provident Fund (PF) related tasks, underscoring the importance for employees to stay informed about their UAN numbers.

Yet, in the midst of the job changes individuals may sometimes overlook their UAN numbers. The positive aspect is that you can easily recover your UAN number from your home using the online services provided by EPFO.

To find your UAN number online, follow these steps:

-Visit the official EPFO website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

-Go to the "For Employees" section under Services and select "Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)."

-Locate "Know your UAN" under Important Links on the right side of the new page.

-Provide your registered mobile number and captcha, then click to receive an OTP.

-Validate the OTP received on your mobile.

-Enter your name, date of birth, member ID, Aadhaar or PAN number, and captcha on the new page. Click on "Show My UAN."

-Your UAN number will be sent to your registered mobile number.

For those who haven’t activated their UAN yet, the process is equally simple:

-Visit the EPFO website and click on "For Employee" in the Services menu.

-Choose "Member UAN/Online Service" on the Services page.

-On the login page, select "Activate Universal Account Number (UAN)."

-Fill in your UAN number, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha. Click on "Get Authorization Pin."

-Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile, verify the details, agree to the terms, and activate your UAN.

It is important to note that the activation of UAN may require up to six hours. It is important to ensure that your mobile number is linked to your PF account for these online procedures, as the OTP is a vital element in the verification stages. By adhering to these instructions individuals can effortlessly recover their UAN numbers and maintain a seamless connection with their PF accounts.