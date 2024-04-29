Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PROVIDENT FUND

EPFO Update: How To Check PF Balance In 4 Easy Ways, Details Here

As EPFO members are waiting to know their interest credit status, here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

EPFO Update: How To Check PF Balance In 4 Easy Ways, Details Here

New Delhi: EPFO members are eagerly waiting for interest money on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2023–2024 to be credited into their account. The retirement fund body had recently responded to a PF member on the query regarding the same.

EPFO responded saying

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App


Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu
DNA
A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand
DNA
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident