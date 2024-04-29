EPFO Update: How To Check PF Balance In 4 Easy Ways, Details Here

New Delhi: EPFO members are eagerly waiting for interest money on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2023–2024 to be credited into their account. The retirement fund body had recently responded to a PF member on the query regarding the same.

@PMOIndia Sir my question is when EPFO interest of subscribers FY-2023-24 will be credited? This will improve the image of EPFO & subscribers will bless the Central Govt. — Sukumar Das (@sukumarbbr) April 22, 2024

EPFO responded saying

Dear member, The process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. — EPFO (@socialepfo) April 23, 2024

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App



Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.