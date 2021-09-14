Explained --8 easy steps to transfer your PF money online

New Delhi: Digitisation has made everything easy for people because they don't have to venture out for a lot of work that can be done online seamlessly.

One such thing that digitisation has made easy is transferring of PF account. Now you don't have to physically go to the EPFO office to claim transfer of your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. You can sit in the comfort of your home and claim your transfer online. (Also read: New EPF Rule: Who will need 2 PF account? Check important dates, find out if you are one of them)

Here are 8 easy steps to transfer your PF money from one account to other or from an old account to a new one.

- Visit the EPFO website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface

- Log in with your UAN and password.

- Go to "online services" and click "One Member One EPF account (Transfer request)'

- Verify "personal information" and "PF account" for present employment.

- Click "Get details". Once you do so, the PF account details of previous employment would appear.

- Choose either previous employer or current employer for attesting forms

- Click "Get OTP" TO RECIEVE OTP on UAN registered mobile number.

- Enter OTP and click "submit"

Once your claim gets attestation through --Previous Establishment or Present Establishment --any of the modes that you might have chosen, your PF account will be transferred.

Online EPF accounts are updated, which also includes the latest approved transactions of settlement/advances/transfer-in/transfer-out. On successful submission of requisite information, you can access all the details as well as make the required changes.

