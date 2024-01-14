Fresh IPOs This Week: Check Details

New Delhi: In the week starting January 15, 2024, four companies are going to launch their IPOs, and together they're worth a massive Rs 1,280.7 crore. You can grab a piece of the action with Maxposure and Media Assist Healthcare, whose IPOs open on January 15, and then Konstelec Engineers and Addictive Learning Technology on January 19, 2024. Let's break down the details for you.

Maxposure IPO: Launch Date

Maxposure is all set to launch its IPO on January 15, 2024.

Maxposure IPO: Share Price

The shares are priced between Rs 31-33 each.

Maxposure IPO: Closing Date

The media and entertainment company's IPO, valued at Rs 20.26 crore, will be open for subscription until January 17, 2024.

Maxposure IPO: Listing Date

Excitingly, the expected listing date is January 22, 2024.

Maxposure IPO: Listing Price, Lot Size

Grey market whispers suggest a listing price of Rs 68 per share, with a lot size for retail investors set at 4,000 shares worth Rs 1,32,000.

Media Assist Healthcare IPO: Open Date

Simultaneously, Media Assist Healthcare is entering the IPO scene with an offering of Rs 1,171.58 crore. The IPO, open from January 15 to January 17, 2024.

Media Assist Healthcare IPO: Price Band

It features a price band of Rs 397-418 per share.

Media Assist Healthcare IPO: Listing Date

The health tech and insurance company are eyeing a listing date of January 22, 2024.

Media Assist Healthcare IPO: Lot Size

For investors, the lot size ranges from 35 shares worth Rs 14,360 to 455 shares worth Rs 1,90,190.

Media Assist Healthcare IPO: Listing Price

The grey market predicts a listing price of Rs 470 per share.

Konstelec Engineers IPO: Opening Date

Moving on to January 19, 2024, Konstelec Engineers will make its debut in the IPO market with a Rs 28.70 crore offering.

Konstelec Engineers IPO: Price Band

The price band is set at Rs 66-70 per share for the 41 lakh freshly issued shares.

Konstelec Engineers IPO: Closing Date

Investors have until January 22, 2024, to get on board.

Konstelec Engineers IPO: Listing Date

The potential listing date is January 25, 2024.

Addictive Learning Technology IPO: Opening Date

Lastly, on January 19, 2024, Addictive Learning Technology steps into the spotlight with a Rs 60.16 crore IPO.

Addictive Learning Technology IPO: Price, Listing Date And Closing Date

Priced between Rs 130-140 per share, the IPO closes on January 23, 2024, with a potential listing date of January 29, 2024.

Addictive Learning Technology IPO: Lot Size

The minimum lot size is 1,000 shares worth Rs 1,40,000. Grey market vibes hint at a listing price of Rs 265 per share.