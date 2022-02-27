Getting credit card with multiple offers? Check out THESE all-rounder cards

New Delhi: There are numerous credit card options available on the market, but it can be difficult to locate the finest all-rounder credit card that offers benefits in multiple categories.

Axis Bank Ace Credit Card – This Axis bank card provides a 5% reward on all utility bill payments made through Google Pay. It also offers a 4% cashback on Zomato, Ola, and Swiggy, as well as a 2% flat cashback on all other purchases. Aside from rewards on purchases, the cardholder has access to four domestic lounges and up to 20% off at 400+ partner restaurants across India throughout the year. For this card, cardholders must pay an annual charge of Rs 499.

Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card – The card, which has an annual charge of Rs. 588, provides a 10% discount at Grofers and Zomato. However, you can only use this discount on five transactions per month. Cardholders receive a 20% discount on Myntra. Once a quarter, Yatra offers a 20% discount on domestic airline tickets and a 10% discount on international flight tickets (up to Rs 10,000). Similarly, if you book hotels through Yatra, the card provides a 25% discount on domestic hotel bookings (up to Rs 4,000) for one transaction every quarter.

HDFC Regalia Credit Card – The Regalia card from HDFC offers its customers 4 reward points for every Rs 150 spent on retail purchases. Insurance, schooling, utilities, and rent are all included. Cardholders can use their points to purchase hotel rooms, plane tickets, presents, certificates, and items, among other things. It also features a 2% foreign currency markup fee. The HDFC Regalia Credit Card has an annual charge of Rs. 2,500.

HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card – The HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card, which has an annual charge of Rs. 2,500, provides customers with a complimentary yearly membership to Amazon Prime, Times Prime, Big Basket, Zomato Pro, and other services. It also provides you with special discounts at top spas, salons, gyms, and health retreats. This card has a 1.99 percent foreign currency markup fee. It offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on a minimum transaction of Rs 400, as well as other incentives in a variety of areas.

SBI Card Elite – The yearly charge for an SBI Card Elite is Rs. 5,000, and as a welcome e-gift, it provides its members with a Rs 5,000 coupon from Bata, Pantaloons, Yatra, Shoppers Stop, and other retailers. It also includes a free Trident Privilege and Club Vistara membership. The SBI Card Elite has a foreign currency markup fee of 1.99 percent. It provides six complimentary international airport lounge access and two complimentary domestic lounge access, as well as 5X reward points on department stores, restaurants, and groceries, among other things.

