Gold

Gold Price Today, 11 July 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 8300 from record highs, right time to buy?

In June, gold September futures were trading at around Rs 49,000. 

New Delhi: Gold prices have been dropping in the last few weeks. Trading for gold September futures last week ended at Rs 47,920 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), a massive from June prices. 

In June, gold September futures were trading at around Rs 49,000. So, in July, gold is selling cheaper than the last few months, offering a wonderful opportunity to investors to invest in the yellow shining metal. 

As far as the major cities are concerned, the 24-carat gold is currently selling at Rs 47,810 while the 22-carat gold is retailing at Rs 46,800 per 10 gram in Delhi. In Mumbai, the 22 carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 46,800. Meanwhile, the 24-carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 47,800 per 10 gram in the financial capital of India. 

In Kolkata, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,200 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 49,900. 

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City         22-carat gold price         24-carat gold price 

Bangalore        Rs  44,750                    Rs  48,820

Hyderabad       Rs  44,750                    Rs  48,820

Pune                Rs  46,800                    Rs  47,800

Jaipur              Rs  46,910                    Rs  50,960

Lucknow         Rs  46,910                    Rs  50,960

Patna               Rs  46,800                    Rs  47,800

Chandigarh      Rs  46,910                    Rs  50,960

Surat               Rs  47,150                    Rs  49,150

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

Gold selling cheaper by around Rs 8300 from record highs

In 2020, stock markets around the world crashed amid fears of COVID-19 led economic downturn. The crash led investors to flock to invest in safer instruments such as precious metals, which led to an increase in the prices of gold due to strong demand. Also Read: Good news! Contractual employees of THIS state to get bumper bonus

In August, the gold prices per 10 gram reached their record levels of Rs 56,191 per 10 grams on MCX. This means that gold is currently selling cheaper by Rs 8300 from record highs. Also Read: Bank alert! IFSC codes of THESE banks have changed, here’s how you can get new ones

