Good news! Contractual employees of THIS state to get bumper bonus

New Delhi: In a bid to provide major respite to contractual employees, the Rajasthan government has announced a one-time bonus for all such workers employed with the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of transferring a one-time bonus in the accounts of contractual workers in the state.

Who are eligible for a one-time bonus?

According to an official statement, the one-time loyalty and experience-based bonus will be credited to contractual personnel who have completed three to five years of service in NHM on March 31, 2021.

However, the benefit will not be payable to contractual employees of NHM who have already availed benefits as of 31st March 2017.

How much bonus will NHM contractual employees receive?

Contractual employees of NHM who have completed three years of service as of March 31, 2021, will receive a bonus at a 10% rate while those who have completed five years of service on the cut-off date will receive a bonus at a 15% rate.

The Rajasthan state government will be spending a total of Rs 987.62 lakh to provide NHM contract workers with a one-time bonus based on their experience at the mission.

