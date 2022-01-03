Govt extends deadline to submit life certificate for pensioners until February 28

New Delhi: In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the government has extended the deadline for central government pensioners to submit their life certificates until February 28, 2022.

"In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in many states and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Corona Virus, it has been decided to extend the existing deadline for submission of Life Certificates for all age groups of pensioners to December 31, 2021." All Central Government pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate until February 28, 2022. The pension shall be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) without interruption over this extended period," noted.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Corona Virus, the existing deadline of 31.12.2021 for the submission of Life Certificates for all age groups of pensioners has been extended.

All Central Government pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate until February 28, 2022. During this extended period, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) will continue to pay the pension in full.

For the continuation of their pension, every Central Government retiree must submit an Annual Life Certificate in November. Previously, as a step to provide an additional exclusive window to very senior retirees, the government allowed pensioners aged 80 and up to file Annual Life Certificates from October 1 to November 1 each year, instead of November 1. The submission of Digital Life Certificates by retirees began on October 1, 2021.

Ways to submit life certificate

Physical submission

By visiting pension disbursing bank: This is the most popular method for pensioners to submit their life certificates. Pensioners must complete and submit a form accessible at the bank counter to the appropriate bank official.

By availing doorstep services

Under the umbrella of doorstep banking services, the Doorstep Banking Alliance has established a service for collecting life certificates. Twelve public sector banks have formed an agreement to provide consumers with doorstep services. State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India are among the banks that have joined the alliance.

Pensioners who want to use this service must first make a reservation, either through a mobile app, a website, or by dialling a toll-free number. The doorstep agent will arrive at the pensioner's home on the scheduled date and hour.

"Customers, particularly retirees, find it difficult to attend a bank for the submission of a life certificate in the current pandemic situation. PSB Alliance has introduced the Digital Life Certificate Submission service through Door Step Banking. Pensioners can schedule the service through any of the available channels, including the DSB App, Web Portal, and Toll Free Numbers. A DSB agent will come to the customer's home and acquire an online Life Certificate via the Jeevan Pramaan App "according to the alliance's website.

To schedule the service, go to Google Playstore and download the 'Doorstep Banking' app, or go to doorstepbanks.com or www.dsb.imfast.co.in/doorstep/login, or contact the toll-free number 18001213721 or 18001037188.

It's worth noting that your bank may charge a fee for offering this service at your doorstep. These prices are not listed on the alliance's website. Financial and non-financial services, according to SBI's website, are priced at Rs 75 plus GST.

Doorstep service through postman

In November of last year, the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology inaugurated the Doorstep Service for submitting Digital Life Certificates through the postman.

"To make this facility available across the country, DoPPW enlisted the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to use its vast network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks to provide doorstep service to pensioners for digitally submitting life certificates," the pension department stated in its circular. "To use this service, pensioners must download the 'Postinfo' App."

Both IPPB and non-IPPB customers can use this service. Customers can use the post office's Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service by contacting the nearest post office or requesting a doorstep visit by the postman/Grameen Dak Sevak. The Post Info app or the website http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx can also be used to make an appointment.

Charges for availing Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service

Every successful production of DLC would be charged a minimal fee of Rs 70 (inclusive of GST/ CESS). For the issuing of DLC, neither IPPB nor non-IPPB customers will be charged a fee at the door.

It should be highlighted that DLC issuing is a completely paperless, smooth, and painless process, with the certificate being generated instantly. When the process is completed successfully, a Pramaan ID is generated and shared with the pensioner directly by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Pensioners can download the DLC using the link https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login once their Pramaan ID has been generated.

Retirees should have the necessary paperwork on hand:

1) Aadhaar number

2) Existing mobile number

3) Type of pension

4) Sanctioning Authority

5) PPO number

6) Bank account number where pension is credited

It's worth noting that the pensioner's Aadhaar number must be registered with the pension disbursing agency, which might be a bank or a post office.

Submission via designated official: If a pensioner submits a life certificate form signed by any 'designated official,' no personal appearance is required. A pensioner who shows a life certificate in the necessary form signed by persons listed is exempted from personal appearance, according to para 14.3 of the Scheme manual issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO). https://doppw.gov.in/sites/default/files/OM Submission of Annual Life Certificate.pdf A list of designated officials indicated for signing the life certificate as per the CPAO scheme booklet may be found here: https://doppw.gov.in/sites/default/files/OM Submission of Annual Life Certificate.pdf

Online submission

Using the Jeevan Pramaan Portal: Pensioners can use the Jeevan Pramaan Portal (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) to submit their life certificates online. The Jeevan Pramaan app can be downloaded from the portal by pensioners. A pensioner will also require a UIDAI-mandated gadget in order to submit his or her fingerprints. On the Jeevan Pramaan portal, you may see a list of UIDAI-mandated devices. On e-commerce platforms, these devices are readily available.

After you've downloaded the app and received the fingerprint device, you'll need to register for it, which is a one-time transaction. The pensioner's Aadhaar number, mobile number, and email address will be used to register. The pensioner's cellphone number does not have to be linked to his or her Aadhaar number for convenience. To submit the digital life certificate, simply follow the instructions on the app.